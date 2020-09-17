CPCRI to host online training programme

MANGALURU

17 September 2020 01:51 IST

Classes to be live-streamed on YouTube

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Kasargod, Kerala, has initiated a training programme for final year B.Sc. (Agriculture/horticulture) students - the Kalpa Graduate Readiness Programme - from Thursday for 12 weeks.

Classes will be live-streamed on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Over 1,000 students from all State Agricultural Universities have registered, stated a communiqué from CPCRI.

L.S. Rathore, Former Director General of Meteorology, will inaugurate the programme. A.K. Singh, DDG (Hort. Science), ICAR, New Delhi, will deliver the presidential address during the inauguration at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

It can be viewed at https://bit.ly/31ySbZe.

Manjunatha K. Naik, Vice Chancellor, UAHS, Shivamogga; Sajal Ghose, Vice-Chancellor, Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalay, Kalyani, West Bengal; and Tolety Janakiram, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. YSR Horticultural University, Venkataramannagudem, Andhra Pradesh, will attend.

For details and registration, visit www.cpcri.gov.in.