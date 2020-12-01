Karnataka

C.P. Yogeshwar will get ministerial berth, says Yediyurappa

Amid uncertainty over the matter of Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday declared that former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar would be inducted into it. “We are going to 100% appoint Mr. Yogeshwar as Minister,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Mr. Yogeshwar, who was among those who made efforts to woo MLAs from the then JD(S)-Congress coalition to help form the BJP government, had tried in vain to get a ministerial berth earlier.

However, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is being seen as a leader for MLAs who migrated to the BJP from other parties, camped in New Delhi to lobby for Mr. Yogeshwar with the central leaders.

But this attracted criticism from ministerial aspirants from among the BJP’s old-timers, especially those close to the Chief Minister such as his political secretary M.P. Renukacharya. Their main grouse was that Mr. Yogeshwar had lost the Assembly polls. He was later made MLC.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2020 11:14:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cp-yogeshwar-will-get-ministerial-berth-says-yediyurappa/article33225087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY