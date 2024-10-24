GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka bypolls: C.P. Yogeshwar files papers in the presence of CM, Deputy CM after massive roadshow in Channapatna

Before filing the papers, Mr. Yogeshwar took out a road show with Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, former MP D.K. Suresh and other legislators of Ramanagara district

Updated - October 24, 2024 02:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Actor-turned-politician and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar organised a roadshow before filing his nomination papers as the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Channapatna Legislative Assembly constituency, in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, on October 24, 2024.

Actor-turned-politician and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar organised a roadshow before filing his nomination papers as the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Channapatna Legislative Assembly constituency, in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, on October 24, 2024.

Actor-turned-politician and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Channapatna Legislative Assembly constituency in Ramanagara district in Karnataka.

On October 24, Mr. Yogeshwar filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Actor-turned-politician and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Channapatna Legislative Assembly constituency in Ramanagara district of Karnataka on October 24, 2024. To his left are Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Actor-turned-politician and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Channapatna Legislative Assembly constituency in Ramanagara district of Karnataka on October 24, 2024. To his left are Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Before filing the papers, Mr. Yogeshwar took out a road show with Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, former MP D.K. Suresh and other legislators of Ramanagara district. A large number of supporters of Mr. Yogeshwar participated in the road show and expressed their support for the Congress.

Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence about Mr. Yogeshwar’s victory in the bypoll.

The NDA is yet to announce its candidate.

Mr Yogeshwar is contesting the elections on the Congress ticket for the third time.

5-time MLA C. P. Yogeshwar quits BJP, to file nomination paper as Congress candidate for Channapatna bypoll on October 24

Mr Yogeshwar, a five-time MLA, was inducted into the Congress on October 23 in the presence of a galaxy of State-level Congress leaders and ministers. Mr Yogeshwar was nominated as an MLC by the BJP in July 2020. As the BJP denied him the ticket for the Channapatna by-poll, he joined the Congress.

The Congress nominee is believed to have his own vote bank in the Vokkaliga-dominated constituency. He was elected five times from the Channapatna constituency since 1999 as an independent, and from the Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Published - October 24, 2024 02:14 pm IST

