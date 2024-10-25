C.P. Yogeshwar: A political life with filmy twists

Actor-turned-politician C.P. Yogeshwar’s dramatic exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and instant switch to the Congress has not surprised anyone familiar with the man who has tested his electoral fortunes in several parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-time MLA is now contesting his 10th election, including one Lok Sabha, since he won the first election in 1999 as an independent candidate while he was still active in Kannada films. His political career has been a chequered one ever since he made his electoral debut in the Vokkaliga dominated Cauvery belt.

Changing parties in almost every election had ensured that Mr Yogeshwar remains the undisputed candidate in Assembly elections in Channapatna, which is well-known for toy-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps, he is the only candidate who has contested against all members of the family of JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, now MP and Union Industries Minister.

He had contested against Mr Kumaraswamy in the Lok Sabha as well as twice in the Assembly elections, and once against his wife Anita Kumaraswamy. Now, the 61-year-old science graduate is the grand old party’s nominee for the Channapatna by-poll against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son Mr Kumaraswamy.

From film industry to politics

Before foraying into politics, Mr Yogeshwar was a Kannada film star. Soon after his graduation in the mid-1980s, he entered the Kannada film industry in a supporting role in Ranadheera (1988) starring V. Ravichandran and Khushbu. He shot to fame with Uttara Dhruvadim Dakshina Dhruvaku (2000) and Sainika (2002). Like several actors, his fan base helped him achieve success in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Yogeshwar’s 25-year political life has been full of filmy twists, winning Assembly elections first as an independent and then as a candidate of the Congress (twice), BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP).

After making his debut in the Assembly, he joined the Congress and successfully contested the 2004 and 2008 Assembly elections. With an ambition to become a minister, he quit the Congress in 2009 and contested the by-election from Channapatna on a BJP ticket as part of the infamous ‘Operation Kamala’. He lost to M.C. Ashwath of the JD(S).

However, Mr Ashwath too succumbed to ‘Operation Kamala’ and resigned from the JD(S) when B.S. Yediyurappa was the chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second round of by-elections in 2011, Mr Yogeshwar won and went on to become Minister for Forest and Environment in the BJP government.

In 2013, he quit the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party. He defeated Ms. Anita, wife of Mr. Kumaraswamy. But soon, he severed links with the SP and supported the Congress in the Assembly.

However, Mr Yogeshwar’s winning streak ended here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to overcome HDK factor

He re-joined the BJP just before the 2018 Assembly polls. But, Mr. Kumaraswamy’s entry into the Channapatna contest ended Mr. Yogeshwar’s dream electoral run. He was defeated by Mr Kumaraswamy twice — in 2018 and in 2023 — in Assembly elections.

Earlier in 2009, he had contested against Mr Kumaraswamy in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket, but was unsuccessful.

The BJP nominated Mr Yogeshwar to the Upper House of the legislature in 2020. A year later, he was made Minister for Tourism, Ecology, and Environment.

When Mr. Kumaraswamy resigned from the Assembly on being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year, Mr Yogeshwar was expecting the BJP to name him as its candidate from Channapatna. But he was denied the ticket in view of the BJP’s new-found alliance with the JD(S) in which he had to negotiate with old rival Mr Kumaraswamy.

Frustrated by denial of ticket, Mr Yogeshwar quit the MLC post and the BJP, and joined the Congress. The Congress leadership is said to have sensed the advantages of fielding him, especially against a relatively inexperienced Nikhil Kumaraswmy, who failed to win both the elections he has contested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.