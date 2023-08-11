Cows, sheep and pigeons among stolen items recovered by Mysuru district police this year

August 11, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Seven cows, thirteen sheep and forty three pigeons were among the stolen items recovered by the Mysuru district police between January and July 2023.

A statement issued by the police at the property parade held at District Armed Reserve (DAR) grounds in Mysuru on Friday, August 11, said the value of the recovered cows, sheep and pigeons was ₹3,06,000.

Items worth a total of ₹1,34,66,697 pertaining to a total of 63 cases had been recovered by the Mysuru district police from January to July this year and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, M.B. Boralingaiah handed over the recovered items to the owners at the property parade in the presence of Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar and other senior officials.

However, the recovered animals and birds were not found among the items at the property parade. Additional Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, B.N. Nandini said the cows, sheep and pigeons had been handed over the owners soon after they were recovered.

Thieves had stolen the milk-yielding cows from three to four different places in K R Nagar. “These cows were not for slaughter,” she clarified. The cows were yielding milk and the thieves had stolen them so that they can sell them to other farmers.

Similiarly, the sheep too had been stolen from different places. However, all the forty three pigeons had been stolen from a single dealer in Yelwal on the outskirts of Mysuru. Each pigeon is believed to be worth around ₹1,000, police said.

Mobile phones

The recovered items also included 192 mobile phones of various brands valued at a total of ₹25 lakh.

The recovery of mobile phones was through Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), the statement added.

It may be mentioned here that the police has been encouraging owners of mobile phones, who had lost the devices, to register an online e-lost complaint on the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app, obtain an acknowledgement before lodging a complaint on the CEIR portal by providing the details on the portal.

Vehicles

The police have also seized a total of 22 vehicles, valued at a total of ₹36,23,000.

The other items recovered by the Mysuru district police during the period included 1 kg and 770 grams of gold jewellery and 920 grams of silver articles totally valued at ₹81,02,950.

Total cash of ₹12,62,147 as well as idols of deities worth ₹1 lakh also had been recovered. Hardware and electronic items worth ₹80,800, besides other miscellaneous items worth ₹6,92,000 too had been recovered.

The recovered items pertained 63 cases including 38 thefts, 15 vehicle thefts, 4 extortions, 2 cases each of dacoity and chain snatching and one case each of murder for gain and cheating.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar has appreciated the efforts of the police personnel involved in the seizure of the stolen items.