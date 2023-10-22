Cow yields more than 46 kg of milk in a day; bags top place at Dasara milking competition

October 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

A cow yielded a total of 46 kg and 600 grams of milk during two milking sessions in a day during the State-level milking competition organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Thursday.

The owner of the cow was Yogesh from Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru.

The second position was bagged by a cow owned by S. Gopalakrishna of Dudda village in Mandya district. The cow yielded a total of 36 kg of milk in the two milking sessions.

The third position went to the cow owned by Vinod of Devaraja Mohalla in Mysuru, which yielded 34 kg and 160 grams of milk while the fourth consolation prize was bagged by the cow belonging to Mr Srinivas of Anekal taluk, which had yielded 34 kgs and 70 grams of milk.

More than 40 cows from different parts of the State including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar participated in the Dasara milking competition held at J.K. Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday.

The cows were milked twice in the day – once early in the morning and again in the evening. The cumulative of milk yielded by the cows was considered for awarding prizes.

The winner of the first prize was given ₹ 50,000 and a trophy, and the second and third prize winners were given ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 respectively, besides a trophy each. The winner of the fourth prize was given ₹10,000.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, who gave away the prizes, said the Government will consider increasing the cash prize from next year to encourage more participants.