Cow yields more than 42 litres milk in a day, bags top prize at Dasara milking competition

A cow from Tanish Dairy in Anekal taluk’s Kaggalipura village bagged the first prize at the state-level Milking Competition organised as part of the Dasara festival in Mysuru. The cow yielded a total of 42.84 litres of milk in one day. The owner of the cow Ramachandra Reddy was given a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

A total of eight cows yielding more than 40 litres of milk in a day had qualified for the final round of the milking competition held on Monday. The participants were given a total of 20 minutes to milk the cows in two sessions – once in the morning and once in the evening.

The second prize was bagged by Babu from Thoti village in Channarayapatna taluk, whose cow yielded 42.3 litres of milk. He was given a cash prize of ₹80,000.

The third position was bagged by Ajay Reddy of Nakkundi in Anekal taluk after his cow yielded 41.3 litres. He was given a cash prize of ₹60,000.

The fourth place was taken by the cow belonging to Devaraj of Kaniyanahundi in H.D. Kote taluk, which gave 40.58 litres in a day. He was given a cash prize of ₹40,000.

Cows from different parts of the State had participated in the State-level milking competition organised by the Raitha Dasara Sub Committee and Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services as part of Mysuru Dasara 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda said the Congress government in the State had increased the cash prize for the winners of the milking competition this year.

Against the cash prize of ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 given for the first and second places during the previous year, the government had increased the amount to ₹1 lakh for the first prize, ₹80,000 for the second, ₹60,000 for the third and ₹40,000 for the fourth this year.

