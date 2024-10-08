GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cow yields more than 42 litres milk in a day, bags top prize at Dasara milking competition

Published - October 08, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
One of the winners with his cow at the State-level milking competition organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Tuesday.

One of the winners with his cow at the State-level milking competition organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A cow from Tanish Dairy in Anekal taluk’s Kaggalipura village bagged the first prize at the state-level Milking Competition organised as part of the Dasara festival in Mysuru. The cow yielded a total of 42.84 litres of milk in one day. The owner of the cow Ramachandra Reddy was given a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

A total of eight cows yielding more than 40 litres of milk in a day had qualified for the final round of the milking competition held on Monday. The participants were given a total of 20 minutes to milk the cows in two sessions – once in the morning and once in the evening.

The second prize was bagged by Babu from Thoti village in Channarayapatna taluk, whose cow yielded 42.3 litres of milk. He was given a cash prize of ₹80,000.

The third position was bagged by Ajay Reddy of Nakkundi in Anekal taluk after his cow yielded 41.3 litres. He was given a cash prize of ₹60,000.

The fourth place was taken by the cow belonging to Devaraj of Kaniyanahundi in H.D. Kote taluk, which gave 40.58 litres in a day. He was given a cash prize of ₹40,000.

Cows from different parts of the State had participated in the State-level milking competition organised by the Raitha Dasara Sub Committee and Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services as part of Mysuru Dasara 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda said the Congress government in the State had increased the cash prize for the winners of the milking competition this year.

Against the cash prize of ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 given for the first and second places during the previous year, the government had increased the amount to ₹1 lakh for the first prize, ₹80,000 for the second, ₹60,000 for the third and ₹40,000 for the fourth this year.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / animal / dairy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.