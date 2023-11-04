Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli arrested by Bengaluru police for abusing social activist

November 04, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, a habitual offender, has been arrested by Sampigehalli police in Bengaluru in connection with an atrocity case, on November 3.

Puneeth Kerehalli is named in over 14 criminal cases. Now, he has been booked under SC - ST Atrocities Prevention Act, 1989 and for criminal intimidation for his social media posts against social activist Bhairappa Harish Kumar. In his social media post, Kerehalli also verbally abused Harish Kumar and his family in a demeaning manner.

Earlier, Bengaluru police had arrested Puneeth Kerehalli under the Goonda Act. He challenged the arrest in the High Court of Karnataka. The government dropped the charges against him. He was released recently.

After his release, he continued making provocative and abusive statements. Four FIRs were registered against him in different police stations across Karnataka.