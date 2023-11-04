HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli arrested by Bengaluru police for abusing social activist

Puneeth Kerehalli is named in over 14 criminal cases. Now, he has been booked under SC - ST Atrocities Prevention Act, 1989 and for criminal intimidation for his posts against a social activist

November 04, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Puneeth Kerehalli

Puneeth Kerehalli | Photo Credit: File photo

Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, a habitual offender, has been arrested by Sampigehalli police in Bengaluru in connection with an atrocity case, on November 3.

Puneeth Kerehalli is named in over 14 criminal cases. Now, he has been booked under SC - ST Atrocities Prevention Act, 1989 and for criminal intimidation for his social media posts against social activist Bhairappa Harish Kumar. In his social media post, Kerehalli also verbally abused Harish Kumar and his family in a demeaning manner.

Earlier, Bengaluru police had arrested Puneeth Kerehalli under the Goonda Act. He challenged the arrest in the High Court of Karnataka. The government dropped the charges against him. He was released recently.

After his release, he continued making provocative and abusive statements. Four FIRs were registered against him in different police stations across Karnataka.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.