Cow vigilante booked for killing man transporting cattle

April 02, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Bengaluru

A 35-year-old driver was beaten to death and his two associates were assaulted allegedly by a group of cow vigilantes accusing them of transporting cattle illegally on Saturday.

While Idrees Pasha was found dead and later discovered by his family and friends, the other two were beaten and later handed over to Sathanur police, accusing them of cow smuggling.

The incident occurred in Sathanur town when Idrees and his two friends Irfan and Syed Zaheer were transporting cattle to Kanakapura from Shivapura in Maddur taluk.

The accused, Puneeth Kerehalli and his team, intercepted them accusing them of transporting cattle illegally for slaughter. The victims tried to reason and even said they had the receipt of the purchase but the accused started assaulting and abusing them. They also allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh to let them go.

When Idrees objected and resisted, he was chased and beaten up. After he collapsed, the accused caught Irfan and Zaheer and took them to the police station.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time when family members of Idrees found him dead under mysterious circumstances. They staged a protest demanding action against cow vigilantes. The police reached the spot and convinced the family members to hand over the body for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against Puneeth and others for murder, assault, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace.

