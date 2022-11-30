Cow slaughter ban has resulted in massive job loss in leather industry: Priyank Kharge

November 30, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA, on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJP government’s ban on cow slaughter has badly hit the leather industry and rendered many jobless.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Kharge said Karnataka’s export of leather goods had declined from ₹502 crore in 2019-20 to ₹160.84 crore in 2020-21 owing to the ban.

There are more than 90 leather units in the State and most of them have been on the verge of closure, hitting production and sales in the industry. More than 3.5 lakh workers, largely belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, would lose their jobs, he said.

No alternative jobs

The government implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, but did nothing to provide alternative jobs to workers involved in the industry, he claimed.

The MLA also opposed the Finance Department’s order directing employees to contribute money from their salary for implementing the Punyakoti programme, a cow adoption scheme. Under the ‘Punyakoti’ scheme, there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption.

‘Cut salary of legislators’

Instead of seeking funds from employees, the government should cut the salary of BJP legislators to take care of old cows, he suggested.

Mr. Kharge said that more than 20 lakh head of cattle had been infected with lumpy skin disease. The State’s milk production had come down from 94 lakh litres to 90 lakh litres per day during the last few days. In the midst of all this, milk price has been increased, he said.