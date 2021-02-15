Cow shelter model comes for praise

MYSURU

15 February 2021 23:25 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan on Monday visited a cow shelter being run by an NGO at Doddabederahalli in Pandavapura taluk where nearly 760 cattle had been sheltered in about 3.5 acre of land.

The Chaitra cow shelter is run by Dhan Foundation and majority of the cattle sheltered were those rescued from illegal transportation. The NGO has been running 35 cow shelters across the country, sheltering nearly 40 lakh cattle. It runs two cow shelters in the State, including the one in Pandavapura taluk.

Call for replication

The Minister, after his visit, wanted replication of the model of this cow shelter that has introduced some products to sustain itself and appreciated the way the cattle are being looked after with over 170 calves being milk-fed by the volunteers. Milk yielding Gir cows had been procured from Rajasthan for collecting milk to feed the calves.

