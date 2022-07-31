Karnataka

Cow adoption scheme launched in Belagavi

Nitesh Patil
Special Correspondent Belagavi July 31, 2022 20:23 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 20:23 IST

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil launched Punyakoti Dattu Yojane, the State government’s cow adoption scheme, in Belagavi on Sunday. He also announced that he will adopt a cow.

The details of adoption or donation can be had on https://punyakoti.karahvs.in.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the scheme portal recently. A mobile application will be developed to provide all necessary information to the public about the scheme.

The scheme aims at taking care of non-milch cattle and sick animals and other animals condemned by farmers, with the cooperation of the public.

The scheme will work to strengthen goshalas or public cow shelters by seeking donations or adoption of abandoned cattle. Details of all animals in government cowsheds, including those operated by the city corporations and other urban local bodies, will be included under the scheme, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The aged, sick, needy, exhausted or abandoned cattle or unwanted male calves and cattle seized by the police or enforcement agencies will be cared for under the scheme.

Belagavi district has 13 goshalas and a total of 1,226 cows and other cattle that have been registered under the scheme already. Of these, as many as 28 have been adopted by donors. The average donation is ₹11,000 per annum.

