COVID warriors felicitated in Belagavi

March 04, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Around 70 persons including industrialists, doctors, and NGO members were felicitated.

The Hindu Bureau
Belagavi based National Progressive Education Trust (NPET) felicitated COVID warriors and other individuals and NGOs who helped the public during the lockdown, during the NPET school silver jubilee celebrations in Belagavi on Thursday.

Around 70 persons including industrialists, doctors, and NGO members were felicitated. They included members of the Chandak family that runs Vega Helmets, industrialists Anish Metrani, Sachin Sabnis, Nagesh Chabria, Atif Mujawar, doctors Shreepati Pise, D Devagouda, Sanjay Dummagol, activists Vivek Coelho, Keith Machado and others.

Later, the school trust recalled the contribution of founding members and felicitated a few of them.

Secretary Qais Noorani said the school that was started with a few students in 1996-97 had over 500 students now. Of these 150 get free education, he said. The trust has re-rebuilt portions of the school in the last few months, he said. Treasurer Irshad Soudagar appealed to the people to support such efforts.

Chairman Isaaq Mulla, turstees M A Barafwala, Razak Bhavnagari, Sayyed Abubaker Riyaz, Faizullah Madiwale, Raees Rohile, Hanif Mudalgi, Dr Qamar Ishaq, Nishrin Khorakiwala and others were present. Eom

