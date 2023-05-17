ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-hit academic skills on road to recovery, says survey

May 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A review of ‘Kalika Chetarike’ (learning recovery) programme, which was started by the Department of School Education and Literacy to mitigate learning loss due to the pandemic-induced school closure, has thrown up some heartening results.

Around 87% of the teachers who responded to a survey said there was improvement in the learning ability of the students owing to the programme, while 88% of the parents said that children learn better through Kalika Chetarike sheets. Around 89% students and 84% teachers talked of increased interest to come to school and improved attendance.

There was improvement in language, numerical and other skills among students between Class II and Class IX as per the review results, which was based on a survey taken up across many government schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US