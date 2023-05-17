HamberMenu
COVID-hit academic skills on road to recovery, says survey

May 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A review of ‘Kalika Chetarike’ (learning recovery) programme, which was started by the Department of School Education and Literacy to mitigate learning loss due to the pandemic-induced school closure, has thrown up some heartening results.

Around 87% of the teachers who responded to a survey said there was improvement in the learning ability of the students owing to the programme, while 88% of the parents said that children learn better through Kalika Chetarike sheets. Around 89% students and 84% teachers talked of increased interest to come to school and improved attendance.

There was improvement in language, numerical and other skills among students between Class II and Class IX as per the review results, which was based on a survey taken up across many government schools.

