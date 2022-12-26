COVID guidelines: New Year parties to be wrapped up by 1 a.m.

December 26, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The New Year Eve parties on December 31 and the New Year celebrations on January 1 would have to be wound up by 1 a.m., according to the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State government on Monday. The guidelines also advised senior citizens, pregnant and lactating women, and children to avoid New Year gatherings. Face masks, thermal screening, and hand sanitisers have also been mandatory for indoor events.

“All large assemblies shall strictly be outdoor and as far as possible in the day, avoiding chills of the late night and early morning. The prescribed capacity of the areas shall not be exceeded, particularly in the indoor areas (seating like hotels), pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts, et cetera,” said Randeep D., Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services. The guidelines also stated that N-95 masks should be worn mandatorily by those who go to cinemas.

International arrivals

While continuing 2% random testing for international arrivals at the Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports, Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru respectively have been announced as designated quarantine facilities for symptomatic passengers. There is also an option to choose the nearest private hospitals upon providing intimation to the Health Department.

The guidelines further said that the samples of those who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival with a CT value lower than 25 will be sent for genome sequencing. Passengers whose genome sequencing results show a BF7 or a new sub-variant/variant should follow strict COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) until the second RT-PCR test results are revealed.

Apart from this, those who test positive and exhibit mild symptoms can undergo strict home isolation, while those with moderate to severe symptoms will be shifted to designated government or private medical facility.

Vaccination

District Health authorities, including those in BBMP area, have been instructed to continue testing and also boost vaccination rates from 21% to 50% during December 2022–January 2023 by the Health Department. COVID-19 committees in the district level will continue to monitor COVID-19 infrastructure, management and other aspects, the guidelines stated.