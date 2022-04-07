Karnataka

COVID compensation: State sets 90-day deadline

The State Government has set a 90-day deadline (from the date of death) for people to claim COVID-19 compensation if the death has occurred after March 20. For deaths that happened before March 20, people can apply for compensation within 60 days from March 20. A Government Order to this effect was issued on Thursday.

After the Supreme Court’s order on compensation for COVID-19 victims, the Centre amended provisions for assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), enabling States to pay compensation of ₹50,000 to the next of kin of those who died due to the pandemic. While the Centre is giving ₹50,000 per death regardless of the economic background of the victim’s family, Karnataka Government has announced ₹1 lakh per family for those below the poverty line.

 


