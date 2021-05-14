COVID Care Centre opened for police personnel

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Commissioner of Police N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday opened an exclusive COVID-19 Care Centre for police personnel working in the city commissionerate.

The 20-bed facility was opened at the Boys’ Hostel complex of St. Aloysius College. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said as many as 65 personnel were infected in the second wave and one died on Friday following the infection during the second wave. Around 300 personnel were affected in the first wave.

The CCC was being opened in view of non-availability of isolation facility for some personnel at home and on the direction of the DG & IGP Praveen Sood. The infected personnel finding it difficult to be in home isolation could join the CCC, he said adding the Deputy commissioner has arranged medical facilities at the centre.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the commissionerate in setting up the facility and urged the personnel make better use of it. DCP (Law & Order) Hari Ram Shankar and other officials were present.

Succumbs to infection

Siddappa Shinge, armed police constable and an ex-serviceman, succumbed to COVID-19 infection at a hospital on Friday.

Mr. Kumar, in a statement, said Shinge was in hospital for two weeks and died of multi-organ failure. He had taken both the doses of vaccine. Forty-nine year old Shinge was a native of Hosur village in Hukkeri Taluk and had joined the police force in 2016.