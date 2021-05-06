Covid Care Centre inaugurated

A 100-bed Covid Care Centre with 70 oxygenated bed facility was inaugurated at Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Maternity Hospital on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in Mysuru on Thursday.

Set up jointly by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Cauvery Hospital, it was inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also in charge of Mysuru district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Somashekar said the facility will have 10 ICU beds in addition to 70 oxygenated beds. Ten beds each will be reserved for Corona Warriors and pregnant women.

Mysuru has reported a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases with the number of active cases increasing during the last few days, leading to occupation of hospital beds by the severely sick patients.

While MUDA had arranged for the beds, Cauvery Hospital will manage the Covid Care Centre.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, S.A. Ramdas, G.T. Deve Gowda, Tanveer Sait, and L. Nagendra, MLAs; Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda; Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri; Commissioner of Police Chandragupta; and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag were present on the occasion.