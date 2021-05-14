Covid Care Centre inaugurated in Hassan city

It has 100 beds

A COVID Care Centre with 100 beds, set up by volunteers of several Muslim organisations, was inaugurated at Old Idgah Complex on Hosaline Road in Hassan city on Friday. The centre with oxygen facility has been set up jointly by the Hassan Humanitarian Service, the Shama Trust, and HBS Hospital in Bengaluru.

A team of 50 youths, who will work as volunteers at the centre, will extend support to the doctors and the staff.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, who inaugurated the centre, lauded the efforts of the non-government organisations in combating COVID-19.

“This facility will serve in combating the infection in the district. If some more organisations join hands with the district administration in countering the spread of the infection in a similar fashion, we could handle the situation very well,” he said.

The DC said that the administration would make arrangements to provide oxygen cylinders for the centre as well. He also suggested the volunteers at the centre get vaccinated to avoid infection.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivas Gowda, zilla panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh also praised the organisers.