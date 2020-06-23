23 June 2020 23:22 IST

The COVID Care Centre at Haj Bhavan is now operational and will have doctors, nurses, marshals, and housekeeping staff, apart from essential equipment, medicines and other facilities. The task force has a threefold strategy to identify and establish 20,000 bed facility in the care centres. The release said that in the first phase, three centres will be operational – Haj Bhavan (400 beds), Sri Sri Ravishankar Ayurveda Hospital (400 beds) and Medsol Hospital in Kengeri Satellite Town (200 beds).

In the second phase, the team has identified hostels of around 7 engineering colleges with 3,200 bed facility. The private hostels with 1,500 beds are being identified. In the final phase, facilities like Palace Grounds, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Koramangala and Kanteerava indoor stadia will also be converted into care centres.

