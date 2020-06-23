The COVID Care Centre at Haj Bhavan is now operational and will have doctors, nurses, marshals, and housekeeping staff, apart from essential equipment, medicines and other facilities. The task force has a threefold strategy to identify and establish 20,000 bed facility in the care centres. The release said that in the first phase, three centres will be operational – Haj Bhavan (400 beds), Sri Sri Ravishankar Ayurveda Hospital (400 beds) and Medsol Hospital in Kengeri Satellite Town (200 beds).
In the second phase, the team has identified hostels of around 7 engineering colleges with 3,200 bed facility. The private hostels with 1,500 beds are being identified. In the final phase, facilities like Palace Grounds, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Koramangala and Kanteerava indoor stadia will also be converted into care centres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath