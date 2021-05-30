COVID-19 surge: Soon centralised real-time dashboard to give data on bed allotment

HUBBALLI:

This will allow anyone to see bed availability in all districts outside Bengaluru Urban

The Karnataka government is all set to bring all COVID-19 war rooms in the districts on the same platform in order to facilitate real time dashboard which can give data on bed availability and to ensure a more transparent bed allotment system. This is apart from the existing CHBMS (COVID+ Hospital Bed Management System) in Bengaluru.

At present, the districts have set up their own systems for managing the bed allotment and also disbursement of the COVID-19 drugs. Now all these platforms or control rooms, particularly related to bed allotment, would be synchronised by using single software.

Once commissioned, this new system will ensure that any person can see the availability of beds in various districts on the real time dashboard.

“This is will ensure more transparency and also quick booking for needy patients. However, the allotment will be done by the respective district administrations, where the patient is registered,” Secretary to DPAR (e-governance) V. Ponnuraj who is also the Nodal Officer for State COVID-19 War Room, told The Hindu.

He said that already the project on real time bed allotment system was implemented on a pilot basis in Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts and now it was being rolled out to the entire State with modifications.

He clarified that it was not the same software used for CHBMS in Bengaluru. “The State War Room team with the assistance of a private vendor has developed this software to suit all the districts, rectifying a few of the lacunae in CHBMS,” he said.

He said that district administrations had been asked to take steps for synchronisation immediately and formal commissioning of the new centralised system would be decided in consultation with the Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali, who is in charge of the War Room.

During a recent a meeting in Hubballi, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had emphasised the need for having a real time dashboard on bed allotment to make the system more transparent.