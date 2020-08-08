COVID-19 warriors return to fight against pandemic after discharge

MYSURU

08 August 2020 20:16 IST

Over 100 frontline workers, including doctors, had been infected while on duty in Chamarajanagar

Nearly 90 frontline workers in the COVID-19 battle in Chamarajanagar are now being seen as ‘role models’ in the fight against the pandemic as they reported back to work soon after recovering from the contagion.

Chamarajanagar was in the ‘green zone’ for a long time despite the pandemic wreaking havoc in many parts of the State. Since the virus cases started reporting from the border district, as many as 109 COVID-19 warriors were infected when they were on the job, working in various levels in COVID-19 management under the district administration.

Advertising

Advertising

They included 39 from the Health department, including five doctors; 26 from the Police department, including inspectors and sub-inspectors; 24 from the KSRTC; and 20 from the Departments of Revenue, Education and Panchayat Raj, anganwadi centres, ASHAs, bank employees and pourakarmikas.

They recovered and were discharged from the designated COVID-19 Hospital and the COVID-19 Care Centre recently. After completing the mandatory home observation period, the officers and the staff have returned to get engaged again in the combat, giving suggestions among their acquaintances and others in their departments not to panic about the pandemic and continue taking mandatory precautions for keeping the virus at bay, a note from the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

They instilled confidence among others infected while they were in the hospital and care centres. Nearly 20 warriors were recuperating in the hospital and care centres.

After a spurt in infections among the COVID-19 warriors, the Chamarajanagar district administration established separate wards for the men and women frontline workers in the care centres. This perhaps boosted the morale among the workers who have been working since over four months keeping the district safe.