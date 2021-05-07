COVID-19 war room set up in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

07 May 2021 23:24 IST

The Dharwad district administration has set up a COVID-19 war room for facilitating timely, necessary, and updated information to COVID-19 patients and to ensure coordination with hospitals regarding the treatment and availability of medicines.

On Friday, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in charge Jagadish Shettar visited the war room to see its functioning and lauded the district administration for its initiative.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that the war room would provide information on COVID-19 treatment and bed availability.

Assistant Commissioner of Dharwad Gopalkrishna B., who is supervising the war room functioning, said that at present twelve personnel had been deployed and they would provide information on bed availability, among others.