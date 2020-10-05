COVID-19: Vishwanath against Dasara gathering, events

BJP MLC and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Monday said the government should reconsider holding Dasara cultural events and desist from allowing even a small gathering at the palace for the scaled-down Jamboo Savari in view of rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Vishwanath said the Jamboo Savari should be organised purely as a tradition without allowing the participation of the public and the media as well as a precautionary measure.

Referring to Saturday’s cases that crossed 1,500 in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the cultural events at the palace even for a small audience could be risky since it would be difficult to restrict the public assembly, especially for the Dasara events.

The former Minister was responding to questions on the government’s plans for allowing the participation of about 2,000 persons at the palace for Jamboo Savari, which has been limited to the palace fortress. “If we allow 2,000 persons, the number will cross 10,000 with each invitee bringing two or three members along for watching the proceedings. It will be tough to restrict the public. Who is going to take the responsibility if gathering turns out bigger than expected,” he asked.

Mr .Vishwanath said Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar is new to Dasara celebrations in Mysuru and senior leaders of the district, including former Ministers and MLAs A.S. Ramdas, G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh, should have advised him properly and decisions are taken accordingly keeping COVID-19 in mind. “I will speak to the district Minister and also the Deputy Commissioner on this issue.”

He suggested that Jamboo Savari can be concluded after the showering of flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari seated in the golden howdah.

Simple affair: Sudhakar

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar said a decision had been taken to keep Dasara a simple affair over COVID-19 based on the advice of experts. “I will apprise the Chief Minister and the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district on the need to keep it simple,” he told reporters here on Monday.