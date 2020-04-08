COVID-19 | Video of three-year-old daughter of nurse in quarantine, longing for her to return home, goes viral

A video clip of a nurse in quarantine and her three-year-old daughter crying for being unable to go near her mother and embrace her went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Sugandha Korikoppa, a staff nurse at one of the district-designated hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases, is under quarantine for 14 days after she served at the hospital for a week.

Sugandha had not gone home for 11 days and her daughter, went to bed crying almost every night.

Sugandha’s husband Santosh brought his daughter Aishwarya to the hospital so that she could see her mother for a few minutes from the entrance. He parked his bike outside and called Sugandha on her mobile phone.

She rushed out of the hospital and stood near the entrance as she had to maintain social distance.

Aishwarya began to cry and pleaded with her mother to come home with them.

Sugandha started weeping too as she neither could go near her daughter nor explain the situation too.

Santosh told The Hindu that he understands the predicament of both his wife and daughter. “However, we are proud of Sugandha’s service. She will complete her two-week quarantine period and come home. We are okay with it,” he said. He said he would convince his daughter and keep her engaged with TV and indoor games.