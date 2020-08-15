COVID-19: varsity donates ₹30 lakh to CM’s fund

In its bid to support the State government for helping those affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Mysore has contributed ₹30.17 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the university contributed their one day’s salary in the month of April towards the cause.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar gave away the cheque to Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar here on Saturday requesting him to personally hand it over to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Registrar Shivappa and other officials from the university were present.