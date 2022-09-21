COVID-19 vaccines: Microbiologists’ role exemplary, says Manjunath

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 21, 2022 20:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, on Wednesday complimented microbiologists for developing vaccines for COVID-19 in a record span of 12 months. Usually, it takes about 5 to 10 years to develop a vaccine. Thanks to genetic engineering and genetic sequencing, the vaccine for coronavirus could be developed in a record time for defeating the pandemic, he explained.

Speaking after inaugurating the 62nd annual international conference of the Association of Microbiologists of India on “Microbes and Society: Current trends and future prospects (MSCTFP-2022)” at the University of Mysore here, he said the contribution of microbiologists to the mankind amidst the pandemic was commendable. “I must say that a renowned microbiologist should get the world’s highest award either this year or next year considering the role microbiologists have played in COVID-19 crisis. They have worked really hard to produce vaccines for the disease,” he felt.

Until COVID-19, only microbiologists and doctors were aware of RT-PCR but it became a common name because of the pandemic and the importance of the test for detecting the viral infection, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Ayyappan, Chairman, KSTA, Government of Karnataka, former Vice-chancellor K.S. Rangappa and DRDO-DFRL Director Anil Semwal were the guests of honour. Vice-chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar presided.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The valedictory of the conference will be held on Thursday at the Vijnana Bhavan at 1 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app