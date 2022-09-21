COVID-19 vaccines: Microbiologists’ role exemplary, says Manjunath

ADVERTISEMENT

C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, on Wednesday complimented microbiologists for developing vaccines for COVID-19 in a record span of 12 months. Usually, it takes about 5 to 10 years to develop a vaccine. Thanks to genetic engineering and genetic sequencing, the vaccine for coronavirus could be developed in a record time for defeating the pandemic, he explained.

Speaking after inaugurating the 62nd annual international conference of the Association of Microbiologists of India on “Microbes and Society: Current trends and future prospects (MSCTFP-2022)” at the University of Mysore here, he said the contribution of microbiologists to the mankind amidst the pandemic was commendable. “I must say that a renowned microbiologist should get the world’s highest award either this year or next year considering the role microbiologists have played in COVID-19 crisis. They have worked really hard to produce vaccines for the disease,” he felt.

Until COVID-19, only microbiologists and doctors were aware of RT-PCR but it became a common name because of the pandemic and the importance of the test for detecting the viral infection, he said.

S. Ayyappan, Chairman, KSTA, Government of Karnataka, former Vice-chancellor K.S. Rangappa and DRDO-DFRL Director Anil Semwal were the guests of honour. Vice-chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar presided.

The valedictory of the conference will be held on Thursday at the Vijnana Bhavan at 1 p.m.