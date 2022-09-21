Karnataka

COVID-19 vaccines: Microbiologists’ role exemplary, says Manjunath

C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, on Wednesday complimented microbiologists for developing vaccines for COVID-19 in a record span of 12 months. Usually, it takes about 5 to 10 years to develop a vaccine. Thanks to genetic engineering and genetic sequencing, the vaccine for coronavirus could be developed in a record time for defeating the pandemic, he explained.

Speaking after inaugurating the 62nd annual international conference of the Association of Microbiologists of India on “Microbes and Society: Current trends and future prospects (MSCTFP-2022)” at the University of Mysore here, he said the contribution of microbiologists to the mankind amidst the pandemic was commendable. “I must say that a renowned microbiologist should get the world’s highest award either this year or next year considering the role microbiologists have played in COVID-19 crisis. They have worked really hard to produce vaccines for the disease,” he felt.

Until COVID-19, only microbiologists and doctors were aware of RT-PCR but it became a common name because of the pandemic and the importance of the test for detecting the viral infection, he said.

S. Ayyappan, Chairman, KSTA, Government of Karnataka, former Vice-chancellor K.S. Rangappa and DRDO-DFRL Director Anil Semwal were the guests of honour. Vice-chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar presided.

The valedictory of the conference will be held on Thursday at the Vijnana Bhavan at 1 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2022 8:14:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-vaccines-microbiologists-role-exemplary-says-manjunath/article65918889.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY