COVID-19 vaccine dry run in Kodagu on Friday

07 January 2021 00:07 IST

Even as the country’s vaccination programme is gearing up for the roll out, a COVID-19 vaccine dry run has been arranged in Kodagu on January 8. This is akin to the dry run conducted in Mysuru and other select cities recently in the first phase. The mock drill for vaccination preparedness at three centres in Mysuru district was successful.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy held a meeting with the officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare and other key departments on making the dry run in Kodagu a success. She gave necessary directions on the preparations to be made assessing the preparedness of the district in carrying out the immunisation.

The health professionals and workers had been sensitised on the dry run and the guidelines on preparedness had to be followed, with coordination. The tahsildar in each taluk had been told to coordinate and support the initiative.

District Health Officer K. Mohan said the dry run would be held at the district hospital in Madikeri, community health centre in Kushalnagar and at the primary health center at Katooru in Virajpet taluk.

As many as 34,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing staff, Group D employees from government and private hospitals, ASHA workers and others from the healthcare sector in Mysuru district had been registered for the vaccination. The healthcare professionals and workers had been trained for vaccination ahead of the dry run as per the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

Chamarajanagar

In Chamarajnagar too, the COVID-19 vaccine dry run has been arranged on January 8. The district hospital and JSS Hospital in Chamarajnagar town; Taluk Hospital in Gundlupet; and Primary Health Centre in Hanur are the centres identified for carrying out the dry run.

A total of 25 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will participate in the work in each centre. As many as 6,350 healthcare professionals had been registered for receiving the vaccine in the first phase.

“All arrangements are in place for vaccine delivery and vaccination in hospitals and PHCs,” said Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi.