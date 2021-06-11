COVID-19 vaccination soon in Kodagu’s coffee estates

Growers agree not to bring workers to estates from other places until June 21 as a measure to control the spread of infection

Coffee workers in Kodagu will soon get the jabs against COVID-19 with the authorities planning to launch vaccination drive in plantations for making the coffee land safe from the pandemic.

The support of large plantations and companies operating in the district has been sought for making it successful.

Former Speaker and MLA K.G. Bopaiah, who spoke about the vaccination plans, advised the owners of plantations not to use workers returning from COVID-19 Care Centres, after recovering from COVID-19, immediately for work in estates. They must be placed in quarantine for at least a week before redeployment.

“The owners must follow the guidelines and ensure control of the infection. Give priority for saving lives and health. The essential works in estates can be done using the locally available workers,” he said at a growers’ meeting in Madikeri on Thursday.

Various coffee growers’ associations in Kodagu have pledged support to the district administration for making Kodagu COVID-19 free even as the lockdown in the coffee land has been extended till June 21 based on its positivity rate.

The growers have resolved not to bring workers from other places for work in estates across Kodagu until June 21. It was decided to make use of the locally available workers.

Earlier, Mr .Bopaiah, who chaired the meeting, said COVID-19 was coming under control in Kodagu. However, there have been reports of infection being reported among workers coming here for work. “The estate owners must avoid bringing workers from other places for the time being. This measure can help us in fighting the pandemic effectively and preventing the spread,” he observed.

Mr. Bopaiah warned of seizing vehicles ferrying workers from other places.

The growers urged the former Speaker to take a delegation to New Delhi after the lockdown ends to highlight the plight of coffee growers and the difficulties faced by the industry.