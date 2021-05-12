COVID-19 vaccination slots for 18-44 age group fill up fast in Dakshina Kannada

The State government has provided 4,500 doses of Covishield vaccine for those aged between 18 and 44 in Udupi district.

Slots for vaccinating those in the 18 to 44 age group at the Government Wenlock and four taluk hospitals in Dakshina Kannada district filled up fast with 250 slots at the Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru being exhausted in 10 minutes on Monday. Vaccination for people in this age group started on Tuesday and it will be organised only in these five government hospitals in the district.

Vaccination for this age group began in the Udupi District Hospital with 100 each getting the vaccine at the Udupi District Hospital, the Udupi MCH Hospital and the Taluk Hospitals in Kundapur and Karkala. All slots for Tuesday in these four hospitals were booked.

Dakshina Kannada Nodal Officer for Vaccines B.V. Rajesh said that while 250 persons will be given the vaccine per day at the Wenlock Hospital, 150 persons each will get it at the Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia and Puttur Taluk Hospitals, respectively. The slots have to be booked online. The vaccination for this age group is being carried out free, out of the vaccines procured by the State government. Dakshina Kannada has received 6,500 doses of Covishield vaccine, Dr. Rajesh said.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine for those aged 45 and above is being given at the 10 Urban Primary Health Centres, including those in Jeppu, Kadri, Lady Hill, Bunder, Surathkal and Shakti Nagar in the city and other primary health centres in the district. People in this age group can walk in to the UPHCs and PHCs to get it.

The Union government is providing the vaccine for those aged 45 and above. The district has received 6,500 doses, Dr. Rajesh said.

The State government has provided 4,500 doses of Covishield vaccine for those aged between 18 and 44 in Udupi district. According to official sources, 150 slots each are available for this age group at the four vaccination centres in the district. The Union government has provided 1,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for those aged 45 and above getting their second dose, the sources said.