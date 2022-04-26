COVID-19 vaccination: Nearly 3 lakh citizens yet to take second dose

A health worker displays fresh vials of Covid-19 Corbevax vaccine and Covaxin during a vaccination drive for people in the 12-14 age group at a Vaccination Centre | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 26, 2022 22:34 IST

Health staff tasked with contacting and convincing them to take vaccine

As the State prepares for a potential fourth wave, around three lakh citizens are yet to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the health staff from the different primary health centres (PHCs) have been tasked with the responsibility of contacting these individuals and convincing them to take the vaccine.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Health), told reporters here on Tuesday that the health officials were also going to the houses of those who have not taken the second dose to convince them and administer the dose as well. “There still seems to be some resistance. We are convincing them to take the second dose. We are also following up on those who are eligible to take the precaution dose,” he said, adding that the BBMP has administered around 7-8 lakh vaccine doses over the past two months.

With a few States reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, the BBMP too is likely to increase targetted testing. Currently, around 4,000 persons are tested every day, especially those with Influenza Like Illness/ Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and those who have been hospitalised. The BBMP had now sought more doctors, swab collectors and data entry operators in the light of the decision to ramp up testing.

“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to hover between 80 and 100 every day. Those who tested positive have reported mild to moderate symptoms, and the number of hospitalisations is less. The hospitalisation is more in cases of those who are unvaccinated and immuno-compromised,” he said.

Mr. Chandra said that samples continue to be sent for genome sequencing and soon sero surveillance would also be taken up. He also stated that there was no indication that children will be affected during the next wave.

Urging citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the special commissioner said more cases were being reported from Mahadevapura and East zones. “Marshals and police personnel have already been directed to create awareness about importance of CAB, especially wearing masks and maintaining social distance, among citizens in crowded areas. In the next phase, fines will be levied,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking in Vijayapura, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there was no cause for panic as the rise in COVID-19 cases was only ‘minimal’. “Though there has been a sudden increase in the number of cases in eight countries neighbouring India and in some States, there is no cause for alarm in Karnataka,” he said, adding that however, there was need for caution.