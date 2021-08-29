COVID-19 vaccination: Karnataka crosses four crore mark

Bengaluru

29 August 2021 02:21 IST

Karnataka’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched a milestone on Saturday, with the total number of doses administered breaching the four crore mark.

With 6,14,654 doses administered on Saturday, the total inoculations touched 4,06,81,241 till 8.30 p.m. While 98,94,288 people have been fully vaccinated in the State, 3,07,86,953 have received their first dose so far.

On Friday, the State had administered a record 10,28,544 doses.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the State was determined to administer over five lakh doses daily from now on. “We are looking at administering 1.5 crore doses a month. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and myself met the Union Health Minister and requested him to provide Karnataka over five lakh doses of vaccine every day. We are determined to cover the entire adult population by the end of this year,” he said.

New cases

Meanwhile, the State on Saturday reported 1,229 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,45,993. Bengaluru Urban reported 310 cases and zero deaths. This the second time in the past one week that Bengaluru Urban has reported zero deaths.

With 13 deaths, the toll rose to 37,261. This is apart from 23 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,289 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 28,89,809. The State now has 18,897 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.66%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 1.05%. As many as 1,83,642 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,49,393 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,30,15,998.