COVID-19 vaccination: Karnataka achieves 43% of target on sixth day

Vaccination drive underway at Rail Wheel Factory Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru

21 January 2021 22:44 IST

Chamarajanagar records lowest coverage, Mandya highest

Although, Karnataka continues to lead with the highest number of healthcare workers getting vaccinated compared to other States, the overall coverage is just a little above 55% so far.

As on Thursday, a total of 1,31,515 healthcare workers of the targeted 2,36,812 have been vaccinated. On Thursday, the sixth day after vaccination began on January 16, the State achieved a coverage of 43% with 14,108 of the day’s targeted 32,773 coming forward to take the jab.

While vaccination was not held in Haveri, Uttara Kannada, and Yadgir districts, Chamarajanagar recorded the lowest coverage with 18% and Mandya recorded the highest coverage with 82%.

With vaccine hesitancy being one of the main causes for the targets not being met, sources said the use of Covaxin in six districts where healthcare workers have no choice (and will not be vaccinated if they do not give consent) has added to the problem. The State received 20,000 doses of Covaxin and it was allotted to district hospitals in Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, and Ballari. This even as concerns over the lack of substantial efficacy data of Covaxin still exist. Sources said most healthcare workers in these district hospitals are hesitant to take Covaxin.

Members of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) had written to the Minister for Health and Family Welfare demanding that they be allowed to choose the vaccine. These resident doctors demanded that house surgeons, postgraduates, and super speciality residents of government medical and dental colleges should be provided vaccines that have shown results with respect to safety and efficacy. They have also stated that the vaccines which have got results of phase III should be given.

“As this is a new vaccine, the government should have introduced Covaxin only after the phase 3 clinical trials were completed. Maybe the response would have been much better if only Covishield was introduced,” sources said.

According to the media bulletin released by the Health Department, a total of seven serious adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the State so far. No major AEFI was reported on Thursday. In BBMP limits, a total of 23 minor AEFI were reported on Thursday. These included 22 in West Zone and one in South Zone, BBMP officials said.