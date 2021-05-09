COVID-19 | Vaccination for 18-44 age group in govt. hospitals and medical colleges from tomorrow in Karnataka

Bengaluru

09 May 2021 12:20 IST

Vaccine only for those with scheduled appointment, no walk-ins allowed.

Vaccination for those aged between18 and 44 will be available at all major government hospitals and medical colleges from May 10, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar announced on May 9.

According to a release, starting May 10, COVID-19 vaccination for the 18 to 44 years age group will be provided at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C.V. Raman General Hospital, government medical colleges, ESI hospital and NIMHANS in Bengaluru.

In other districts, initially, the vaccination will be provided at district hospitals, government medical colleges and all taluka hospitals. The number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines become available, the Minister said.

Walk-ins not allowed

All vaccination centres will have an exclusive site earmarked for this age group. Vaccination will be provided to only those who have registered and scheduled an appointment on the CoWin portal. Walk-ins will not be allowed, he added.

“The government is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate each and every citizen at the earliest and is making continuous efforts to secure supply of vaccines. I urge all citizens, especially my young friends, to wait for your turn and government will ensure you will surely get your jab,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

On May 1, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had flagged off the fourth phase of vaccination for citizens in the 18 to 44 age group.

It is estimated that there are about 3.26 crore people in the State in this age group with a requirement of 6.52 crore doses of the vaccine for complete innoculation. The State government has already placed an order for two crore doses of Covishield and one crore doses of Covaxin in this regard.

“Serum Institute, which manufactures Covishield, has already supplied 6.5 lakh doses of the vaccine. More consignments will be delivered by May second or third week,” the release added.