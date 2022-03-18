COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 year olds picks up on third day

The third day of the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination for 12 to 14 year olds saw 68,321 children getting inoculated.

According to data from the Health Department, Chitradurga saw the highest number of children getting jabbed on Friday at 11,708. Kolar and Ballari followed with 7,776 and 7,366 children getting inoculated respectively.

New cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,44,432. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.29%.

With five deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,033. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 4.71%. This is apart from 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 154 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,02,344. Active cases reduced to 2,013.

As many as 36,326 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 27,201 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,52,36,580.