COVID-19 vaccination drive spurs demand for Aadhaar updation and enrolment

The lack of facilities in rural areas is causing inconvenience to people

As vaccination drive picks up, Karnataka is witnessing increased demand for Aadhaar updation and enrolment in rural areas. The lack of facilities for this work in rural areas is causing inconvenience to people.

In a bid to bring the centres closer to people, the State government is setting up centres in 630 gram panchayats across Karnataka.

The measure has been taken as Aadhaar is compulsory for vaccination against COVID-19, and there is a huge demand for updating Aadhaar details in rural areas. As part of the plan, 22 new centres will be opened in each of the 28 zilla panchayat limits.

The hardware, including 2,000 tablets, single finger print capturing instrument and a pre-paid BSNL SIM card, will be supplied to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department by the e-Governance Department, according to a letter to zilla panchayat chief executive officers from Principal Secretary L.K. Atheeq. Each centre will be provided a tablet needed for enrolling and updating Aadhaar details.

The new proposal is not applicable to Bengaluru city and Bengaluru Urban district.

The tablet, which will have the Child Enrolment Life Client, will enable registration of children below five years, and this service would be offered free of cost. For the rest, a charge of ₹50 has been fixed.