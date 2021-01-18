COVID-19 vaccination: 58.4% covered on second day

On the second day of the vaccination drive that was conducted in 63 vaccine session sites in Bengaluru Urban and one site in Udupi, the State achieved an overall coverage of 58.4%. While Udupi recorded 40% coverage, Bengaluru Urban recorded 57.7% coverage.

On the first day on Saturday, the State had achieved nearly 62%. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said vaccination would continue in more centres from Monday onwards.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the vprogramme at Manipal Hospitals here on Sunday, where 4,055 healthcare workers were targeted to be covered at 41 sites, the Minister said the second phase of vaccination in the State will start only after both the doses are administered to targeted healthcare workers. The first will be given to all healthcare workers in the next ten days, he said.

“As of now the State has received 8.14 lakh doses and we plan to use this for both the doses for registered healthcare workers in a gap of 28 days. The next phase will be taken up only after that,” he said.

On the technical snags in the Co-WIN app reported in most vaccine centres across the State on Monday, the Minister said: “Such teething problems are bound to occur when we are conducting such a massive drive. All such issues will be set right by Monday,” he said. He asserted that the no major adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) had been reported in the State. “People should not let their guard down and continue following precautions even after vaccination. Immunogenecity will develop 45 days after taking the vaccine,” he said.

Alcohol consumption

The Minister said a detailed study would be conducted to find out if alcohol consumption should be avoided for 45 days after vaccination. “The chairman of our COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has on Saturday said that alcohol should not be consumed till 45 days. We will get this studied by experts and issue an official circular in this regard,” he said.

TAC chairman M.K. Sudarshan had told The Hindu on Saturday that consumption of alcohol is known to affect the immune response. “This has been seen in other vaccines. There is also a mention of this in the use of Sputnik V vaccine given in Russia. Hence, to maximise the benefits of vaccination, alcohol should not be consumed till 45 days after vaccination,” he had said.