COVID-19: Uttara Kannada district administration opens help desks

13 March 2020 17:45 IST

The Uttara Kannada district administration has opened help desks in its all 12 taluk headquarters as a precautionary measure to deal with COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said on Friday.

They have been opened in bus stands in taluk headquarters and at four railway stations at Karwar, Gokarna, Murudeshwar and Bhatkal. In addition, two help desks have been opened in Gokarna and Murudeshwar which are frequented by foreign tourists, the Deputy Commissioner said in a communique.

The desks will educate people on COVID-19, collect self-declaration forms and do thermal scanning of suspected commuters.

The details of all foreign tourists who have been staying in Uttara Kannada are being collected through schools as a measure to check their presence in the district.

The details of all patients who have visited medical practitioners (both government and private) are being collected daily by the Health Department. The standard operating procedure is being followed in suspected cases.