COVID-19 Update | Karnataka reports 402 new cases, six deaths

Karnataka on Nov. 26 reported 402 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,94,963. Bengaluru Urban reported 224 cases and one death.

With six deaths, the toll rose to 38,193. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 277 persons were discharged on Nov. 26, taking the total recoveries to 29,50,130. The State now has 6,611 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.60%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.49%.

As many as 66,805 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 53,635 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,29,98,710.

COVID-19 in Karnataka on November 26

Cases: 402

Deaths: 6

Discharges: 277

Tests: 66,805

Vaccinations: 4,11,525

Test Positivity Rate: 0.60%

Case Fatality Rate: 1.49%


