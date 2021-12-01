COVID-19 update | Karnataka reports 322 new cases, two deaths

Bengaluru

01 December 2021 19:46 IST

Karnataka on December 1 reported 322 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,96,470. Bengaluru Urban reported 165 cases and one death.

With two deaths, the toll rose to 38,213. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 162 persons were discharged on Dec. 1, taking the total recoveries to 29,51,654. The State now has 6,574 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.31%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.62%.

As many as 1,01,778 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 84,262 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,33,91,586.

COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 1

Cases: 322

Deaths: 2

Discharges: 162

Tests: 1,01,778

Vaccinations: 9,23,526 (till 7 pm)

Test Positivity Rate: 0.31%

Case Fatality Rate: 0.62%