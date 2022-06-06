COVID-19 under control, need not panic: Karnataka CM

A file photo of students being administered COVID-19 vaccine by BBMP health officials, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

June 06, 2022 16:07 IST

The Principal Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department would review COVID-19 management and precautions taken in all the districts. Appropriate decision would be taken based on the report

COVID-19 is under complete control and people need not panic unnecessarily, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons in Bengaluru on June 6.

The Principal Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department would review the COVID-19 management and precautions taken in all the districts, and submit a report. Appropriate decision would be taken based on the report, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Textbook controversy

Replying on questions related to opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s criticism of revision of school textbooks, Mr Bommai said it is not the first time that the textbook revision committee has been dissolved. “Mr Siddaramaiah is politicking in everything,” the Chief Minister said.

“It has happened many times in the past. Did they withdraw the revised text then? They should not create confusion unnecessarily. We have an open mind on this issue. We are ready to rectify the mistakes. We will rectify and reprint the textbooks,” Mr Bommai said.

Peer Pasha dargah

Some seers have appealed for research on the ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ dargah at Basavakalyana in Bidar district. The Archaeology Department would look into it, Bommai said.

Some Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers urged Mr Bommai to survey the Peer Pasha Bangla at Basavakalyana in Bidar claiming that it was the original ‘Anubhava Mantap’, the sacred seat of the founder of Lingayat sect and 12 th century social reformer Basaveshwara.