‘COVID-19 type’ surveillance for dengue control in Mysuru

July 28, 2022 18:06 IST

403 dengue cases reported so far this year, field-level and lab-level measures stepped up

As the dengue cases rose to 403 in Mysuru district so far this year since January, the health authorities have adopted the ‘model’ that was followed when COVID-19 was in its peak in 2020, to bring dengue cases under control.

Taking the COVID-19 surveillance as the basis in combating dengue whose cases rose especially in June and July, the health workers are keeping a close watch on the cluster outbreaks and addressing cases in all seriousness. The template of combating the pandemic is being replicated especially in rural areas with ASHAs and health inspectors taking the lead.

After 2017, dengue cases rose this year. In 2020 and 2021, the years when COVID-19 was at its peak, the dengue cases were less. Five years ago, 882 dengue cases were reported in the district with higher admissions. The health authorities had a tough time in controlling the spread. However, the cases dropped in 2018 with about 110 cases reported the entire year.

“As we study the data, the cases jump every five years and this has happened this year as dengue numbers had peaked in 2017. We have about 50 per cent of hospitalisation among the cases reported this year. However, the patients are getting discharged in three-four days’ time and there are no casualties reported. The situation is under control but the cases haven’t stopped,” said District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Chidambar.

He told The Hindu that 1,956 people have been tested so far for dengue and 403 have tested positive. These are the people whom the field staff identified and subjected to the tests based on their condition and certain parameters like continuous fever. Hospitalisation constitutes 50 per cent of the cases. When compared to the dengue situation in 2017, the severity appears less although there have been cases requiring hospitalisation.

He said there were 42 dengue cases in 2020 and 182 cases in 2021. The lesser nmber cases in these two years could be COVID-19 as people remained indoors and travelling was less though we could not precisely pinpoint the reasons as to why the cases were less in those two years, Dr. Chidambar explained.

Referring to the cluster cases among the interns of Mysore Medical College and in Periyapatna, he said the situation was under control and there was no further spread. The cases were subjected to typhoid, dengue and malaria tests and four to five interns had tested positive to dengue and have recovered from the infection.