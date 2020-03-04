COVID-19: Two from Kodagu are in good health

Mysuru/Mandya/Shivamogga

04 March 2020 22:31 IST

Both had returned from China recently and are under home-quarantine as a precautionary measure

The Kodagu health authorities on Wednesday clarified that the two persons from Kodagu who had returned from China recently had been asymptomatic and showing no symptoms of Covid-19 (2019 novel Coronavirus). They are under home-quarantine since over 20 days after their return.

While refusing to divulge details on the persons, Kodagu District Health Officer Mohan said the two persons were under constant observation since their return and both have cleared the incubation period for the disease without any symptoms.

“Our health teams are monitoring them and both are doing fine till date. Both need not require any treatment.”

Dr. Mohan said the two persons, who are supposed to continue to remain in the quarantine for another week as a precaution, had been asked to inform the Health Department in case they had to go out on some emergency. “If they go out of town, the respective health teams in that respective place would be asked to monitor them,” the DHO added.

In Mandya

Five COVID-19 isolation wards with all emergency facilities have been kept ready at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital to handle the virus cases, Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh has said. He convened a meeting with the officials of Health and other departments concerned at his office here on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare and other departments should take measures to educate the people pertaining to COVID-19. The authorities concerned should distribute pamphlets and other publicity materials, and conduct public meetings in rural areas to educate the people, Mr. Yogesh said.

District vigilance officer B.S. Balakrishna, MIMS superintendent M.R. Harish and others were present.

In Shivamogga

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has said that precautions have been taken in the district to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19. Speaking at a meeting held on Wednesday to review the preparations to contain the possible spread of the disease, he said that no positive case has been reported in the district so far. He warned of stern action against persons who spread false information on the disease.

He said that persons from the district who had recently visited the countries where positive cases have been reported have been kept under observation. If any person who has returned after a foreign visit is suffering from acute fever, cold and cough, medical treatment should be availed immediately, he said.

Mr. Sivakumar directed the officials of Public Instruction and Health and Family Welfare departments to conduct sessions in schools on the proper method of washing the hands and on maintaining personal hygiene.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told the meeting that an exclusive isolation ward with six beds has been set up at McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, to handle cases. An ample stock of medicines to treat the disease has also been maintained, he added.