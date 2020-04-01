Karnataka

COVID-19 | Two approved private labs in Bengaluru to also act as fever clinics

Patients will have to pay the cost of lab test as fixed by ICMR

The two approved private testing labs — Neuberg Anand Diagnostic Laboratory and Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd — in Bengaluru will also act as fever clinics from now.

A circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), on Tuesday stated that these labs will follow the protocol of fever clinics and report to the departments centralised software or reporting system.

Further, at such private labs-cum-fever clinics, the patients will have to pay the cost of lab test as fixed by ICMR.

The ICMR has fixed the total cost at ₹4,500, the circular added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 10:18:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-two-approved-private-labs-in-bengaluru-to-also-act-as-fever-clinics/article31224009.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY