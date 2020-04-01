COVID-19 | Two approved private labs in Bengaluru to also act as fever clinics

The two approved private testing labs — Neuberg Anand Diagnostic Laboratory and Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd — in Bengaluru will also act as fever clinics from now.
A circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), on Tuesday stated that these labs will follow the protocol of fever clinics and report to the departments centralised software or reporting system.
Further, at such private labs-cum-fever clinics, the patients will have to pay the cost of lab test as fixed by ICMR.
The ICMR has fixed the total cost at ₹4,500, the circular added.
