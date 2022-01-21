Covid-19: Trade and business bodies in Mysuru welcome end of weekend curfew

MYSURU

21 January 2022 18:28 IST

Thanking CM for the decision, they promised to support the government’s efforts to end the third wave of Covid-19 by taking all necessary precautions

Business and commercial establishments, and traders in Mysuru have thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for lifting weekend curfew that was in force across Karnataka for the last two weeks. They assured the government to comply with guidelines for containing the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.

The decision has come as a breather to business establishments as the curfew during weekends had choked business and the livelihood of people because of the closure of trade and businesses, barring those selling essential goods. Traders will continue to run businesses, respecting the government’s decision and complying with Covid-19 guidelines, said Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru president B.S. Prashanth.

In anticipation of the government’s decision, the Federation got over 4,000 posters that will be pasted on the premises of shops, hotels, restaurants, theatres and other business establishments, urging customers to comply with COVID-19 guidelines to emphasise the joint responsibility in containing the spread of Covid-19.

“We cannot be reckless and neglectful as we too have families, and we too have to look after our health as well. At the same time, it’s the question of our livelihood. However, we need to manage everything keeping safety as our priority amidst the threat with Mysuru being one of the high-risk districts. The vaccination of the staff will be our top priority besides face masks and social distancing,” he added.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C. Narayana Gowda welcomed the government’s decision. “It’s a good decision by the government keeping in view various factors that were expressed in the form of petitions justifying the demand from hoteliers, traders and others for withdrawing the curfew,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said the association will extend all support to the government for ending the third wave of Covid-19 by complying with guidelines issued by the government.

The exhibitors’ association in Mysuru said that it was going ahead with its decision of suspending shows for an indefinite period citing that no new films are being released this weekend.

Association secretary M.R. Rajaram said, “Despite the weekend curfew being lifted, the theatres don’t have new films to screen with releases put on hold over curbs imposed on theatres (50% seating capacity). Therefore, screening of films will continue to be suspended from January 21.”

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha was among those who had favoured lifting of weekend curfew citing the problems faced by the common people and those running businesses.