COVID-19: Tourism sector in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru takes a beating

COVID-19 has hit the tourism sector in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. Resorts, homestays and hotels have been badly affected.

Many people, who had planned their weekend travel to hill stations and areas surrounding the forest, cancelled their bookings. In some cases, the owners of homestays are preparing to shut down for some time fearing the spread of the infection.

Interestingly, during the general meeting at the zilla panchayat in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, a section of members wanted a ban on entry of tourists to the district as a precautionary measure. Kumara, Additional Deputy Commissioner, told The Hindu that no such decision had been taken. However, the administration had made arrangements to treat people with COVID-19 symptoms.

No bookings

The hilly areas of the districts have hundreds of homestays and resorts that charge from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 per person per day. During the weekend, hundreds of people from Bengaluru and other cities book resorts to spend two days amidst greenery. However, for the last two weeks, the bookings have come down. “No bookings have been made for the coming weekend. Two teams, who had booked the rooms, cancelled them,” said Sagar, partner of a homestay near Kalasa in Mudigere taluk.

This has hit many people in rural areas. Each homestay employs an average of 10 to 15 people over the weekend. Families who provide food for the guests, those running private taxis, and local shopkeepers have been affected.

Helpline opened

Officers of Health and Family Welfare have instructed the hotels, resorts and homestays to inform them if foreigners check-in. The district administration has opened a helpline to receive calls.

“Normally, during weekends, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road is busy with hundreds of vehicles proceeding to tourist destinations. But last week, it was not so. Many homestays in Sakleshpur have no customers for next few weeks,” said Prasanna, a planter from Hanabalu.

In March, tourists are less compared to other months due to exams and end of the financial year. But, this time, no fresh bookings have been made for the vacation period, said H. Chandrashekhar, who runs a homestay in Sakleshpur taluk.